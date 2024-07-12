Shrimply Radical: The Rose's 35th Annual Boil Combines '80s Fun with Serious Fundraising
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the summer heat sizzled throughout Houston, The Rose Breast Center of Excellence hosted its 35th Annual Shrimp Boil at the Pasadena Convention Center.
Marian Sparks (left), founder of Jump for The Rose, and Dr. Dixie Melillo (right), co-founder of The Rose
The event was totally rad, turning up the temperature with 80s vibes and life-saving fundraising. On June 22, supporters rocked their neon best, feasted on Gulf shrimp, and shattered their $150,000 goal by raising $176,000 faster than you can say "Great Scott!" The event, dubbed "Back to the Shrimp Boil," channeled 80s vibes while funding mammograms for uninsured women across Southeast Texas.
Attendees celebrated in 80s-inspired attire, paying homage to the classic film "Back to the Future." The funds will support The Rose's mission to deliver life-saving breast cancer screenings to those in need.
Continuing the momentum from the Shrimp Boil, The Rose's podcast, Let's Talk About Your Breasts, amplifies the organization's mission year-round. Recent episodes featured interviews with community supporters, from bake sale volunteers to long-time donors, each sharing their perspective on the organization's fundraising success and ongoing work.
Dorothy Gibbons, CEO and Co-founder of The Rose, hosts the podcast. She engages in conversations with breast cancer community members. Guests include doctors, employees, donors, and policy influencers.
Launched in 2023, the podcast ranks among top nonprofit shows in the U.S. and globally. While The Rose is a Texas-based organization that serves Texans, it has garnered a following in Japan, Vietnam, and The Netherlands.
The Rose continues its commitment to breast cancer awareness and prevention. Individuals can support this mission by donating at therose.org.
Let's Talk About Your Breasts is available on all major podcast platforms.
To learn more about the podcast, please contact Freddy Cruz at freddy@spekepodcasting.com.
To schedule a media interview with any member of The Rose, please contact Ivis Batista at 979-885-7306 or email ivis@medley-inc.com.
