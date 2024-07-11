ICYMI: Arizona Solidifies Position as America’s Chips Hub, Will Host SEMICON West After 50 Years In San Francisco

The semiconductor conference is “North America’s premiere microelectronics exhibition”

Phoenix, AZ – In case you missed it, Arizona broke Silicon Valley’s “monopoly” over SEMICON West, and will host the premier microelectronics exhibition in 2025. Moving forward, the conference will be hosted in Phoenix on a rotating basis. The news comes as Maricopa County was named the best county in the US for company expansions, private investment, and jobs created.

“It has never been more clear that Arizona is the choice to build the economy of the future,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “With a strong and ever growing workforce, dynamic business ecosystem, and unparalleled quality of life, Arizona continues to emerge as the leader in the semiconductor industry and has beat out competitors like California and Texas in creating high-quality jobs for Arizonans in this growing industry. We are thrilled to host next year’s SEMICON West conference, and I look forward to building on the success of this premier event for years to come.”

READ MORE:

Arizona Republic: Phoenix breaks San Francisco's monopoly, grabs major semiconductor-industry trade show

Semiconductor manufacturing is on a roll, and Arizona is grabbing a significant piece of that vital industry along with national recognition of its role. The latest indication: A major industry trade show will be held in Phoenix on a rotating basis starting in 2025, after 50 consecutive years in San Francisco.

SEMICON West, North America’s premier microelectronics exhibition and conference, will also be held here in 2027 and 2029, the Arizona Commerce Authority announced. All three Arizona events will be held at the Phoenix Convention Center. The show, scheduled for October, could bring more than 10,000 attendees and hundreds of exhibitors.

The announcement is the latest in a string of successes for Arizona’s semiconductor industry, highlighted by a factory complex under construction in north Phoenix by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the state’s largest private investment ever, and a sizable expansion of Intel’s complex in Chandler.

The U.S. industry has been rejuvenated by passage of the CHIPS and Science Act in 2022, and Arizona has assumed a role of growing significance, landing 19 of the 83 new projects that were cited in a recent report by the Semiconductor Industry Association.

Since 2020, the Commerce Authority reports that the state has won more than 40 semiconductor expansions, representing over $102 billion in capital investment and more than 15,700 direct jobs.



###