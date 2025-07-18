State of Arizona Approves New Water Supply, First-Ever Groundwater Transportation Order from Harquahala Basin

Today, the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) finalized a Transportation Order approving the importation of groundwater from the Harquahala Groundwater Basin to the City of Buckeye and Town of Queen Creek. This first-ever transportation approval from ADWR creates a new water source opportunity that will add to Arizona’s diverse and robust water portfolio.

The City of Buckeye and Town of Queen Creek will be authorized to withdraw up to 5,926 acre-feet per year and 5,000 acre-feet per year respectively from the Harquahala Basin in Maricopa County, tapping into a supply that exceeds 8 million acre-feet. ADWR has reviewed extensive modeling of the proposed water transportation, which has demonstrated that the pumping will not cause unreasonable harm to existing water users. The Transportation Order also paves the way for the State Land Department to participate in future water transportation, maximizing the benefit to the State Land Trust and boosting funds for Arizona public schools.

ADWR’s Transportation Order follows on the heels of the 2023 Governor’s Water Council Recommendations which contemplated Harquahala water as part of a larger Assured Water Supply strategy, as well as legislation (SB 1242) signed by Governor Hobbs in 2024 that created new guardrails and reporting requirements for the Harquahala Basin. The Harquahala Groundwater Basin was specifically set aside as a groundwater savings account, designated by the Arizona Legislature as a transportation basin in 1991.

“This approval from the Arizona Department of Water Resources unlocks another water supply that Arizona can use to support our communities, economy, and way of life” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “We will continue to develop creative solutions and new water supplies as we fight to protect our Colorado River water and the aquifers that Arizonans rely on.”

“This is a significant development for the city of Buckeye to ensure our current and future residents continue enjoying a great quality of life,” said Buckeye Mayor Eric Orsborn. “This agreement will support and expand the city’s water portfolio and ensure the sustainability of not only our community, but also the economic vitality of the region and the entire state of Arizona. Buckeye remains committed to providing safe, reliable water far into the future, and we are grateful for the hard work and coordination over the last few years to make this a reality.”

“This is such an incredible milestone for Queen Creek and for the State,” shared Queen Creek Mayor Julia Wheatley. “This has been years in the making and will help further diversify the Town’s water portfolio with a more sustainable source of water that has been set aside for growth in the State. The Town has been, and continues to be, committed to providing safe, sustainable water for our community today and for future generations, and we are so appreciative of all the efforts that led to this monumental point.”

“My family has been farming in Arizona for over 100 years," said Dave Lamoreax, farmer and landowner in the Harquahala Basin. "This critical milestone has been many decades in the making since the Harquahala Basin was designated in 1991 to provide water for future growth. It is exciting for us to support the Valley with water from our farm. This transportation approval benefits farmers, Queen Creek, Buckeye, and other communities that need reliable water to sustain our economy. This transition from farming to renewable energy was the long-term plan for this area and we are grateful to be a part of this process.”

“We would like to congratulate ADWR, the city of Buckeye, and the city of Queen Creek on reaching this important milestone and thank them for the hard work and commitment over the many years it took to reach and finalize this agreement,” said Clark Princell, President & CEO Valley Partnership. “The groundwater being transported was set aside more than three decades ago for importation into the greater Phoenix region and today we are one step closer to doing just that. As the region continues to grow and prepare for its future this water will be utilized to ensure water providers continue to diversify their portfolios which is critical to providing their customers with the certainty that is our hallmark. We look forward to continuing to support similar thoughtful efforts as we move forward as a region and state to identify responsible and sustainable water solutions.”

More information about the approval can be found here.