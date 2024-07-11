Pharmacists Play Important Role on National HIV Testing Day

Summary: LCDR Neelam Gazarian discusses how engaging pharmacists in testing contributes to a syndemic approach to ending the HIV epidemic.

On National HIV Testing Day (NHTD), LCDR Neelam Gazarian, PharmD, MS, AAHIVP, Senior Policy Analyst for the Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy, attended a free rapid HIV testing event at a Walgreens in Washington, DC. KFF’s Greater Than HIV and Walgreens organized events at more than 550 stores on June 27th for the awareness day. LCDR Gazarian, a pharmacist, spoke with HIV.gov Director Miguel Gomez about why NHTD and pharmacists are important in our HIV response. View their conversation below:



During the NHTD events, partners in many locations offered free rapid syphilis and/or hepatitis C testing to address the rising rates of other sexually transmitted infections (STIs). LCDR Gazarian encouraged people to talk with their local pharmacists about HIV, STIs, hepatitis, and vaccines. She also noted that pharmacists serve in a syndemic space where they can answer questions about many diseases and services in one place.

“About 9 out of 10 Americans live within five miles of a pharmacy, so when you turn around the corner, you walk a little bit, there might be a pharmacy there,” LCDR Gazarian said. “Go in, talk to your pharmacist.”

Taking a syndemic, holistic approach to the work we do is essential to efforts to end the HIV epidemic in America. HIV.gov thanks pharmacists across the U.S. who participated in NHTD and who are helping to end the HIV epidemic.

Resources

For more information about NHTD, read a Dear Colleague Letter from CDC leaders and our resources blog.