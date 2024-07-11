Sen. Cramer: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Awards More Than $2.7 Million to North Dakota

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the award of $2,738,566 to the following programs and initiatives in North Dakota:

$2,034,632 to the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services to finance the program, “Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Prevention and Control of Emerging Infectious Diseases (ELC).”

$613,934 to North Dakota State University through the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute to support the research of lung diseases.

$90,000 to the First Nations Women’s Alliance for rape prevention and education among tribal sexual assault coalitions.