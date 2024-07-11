Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,278 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,748 in the last 365 days.

Cultivating a Culture of Love & Life

NEBRASKA, July 11 - Cultivating a Culture of Love & Life

Governor Jim Pillen

July 8, 2024

We are winning the fight to protect unborn babies here in Nebraska. After I signed a new law last year to ban abortions after 12 weeks, elective abortions dropped nearly nine percent, marking tremendous progress toward the goal of ending abortion in Nebraska.

 

When I ran for Governor, I declared my 100% opposition to elective abortion, and I promised to do all that I could to protect every unborn life in our state. With the support of courageous lawmakers and the unity of the pro-life advocacy community, we made the Preborn Child Protection Act the law in 2023, banning elective abortions after 12 weeks of gestation with narrow exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother. It has been a success, having saved more than 220 lives so far.

 

Our work is not done. We must continue the fight to protect the unborn. Much of that requires providing love and support to moms, particularly those who find themselves in an unexpected crisis. That’s why I directed the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to create and share public resources that will assist and support expecting parents before, during, and after pregnancy. It’s available at https://agoodlife.ne.gov.

 

Our task is simple. We must come together to save babies growing in their mothers’ wombs. I ask you to join me as we continue to cultivate a culture of love and life in our homes, our communities, and our state.

You just read:

Cultivating a Culture of Love & Life

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more