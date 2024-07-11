Because of three back-to-back rulings by the court’s conservative majority, federal regulations may soon be harder to enforce, more convenient to challenge and easier to strike down once they are challenged. But it’s not clear how consequential these rulings will be, according to legal experts, especially in a state like California, which has laws that at times exceed what the feds require.
You just read:
How California laws may help shield it from [U.S.] Supreme Court decisions
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.