ADA Litigant Did Not Need to Show Honest Intent to Transact

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Friday that case law establishing that a plaintiff who pursues statutory damages against a business under California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act, based on unequal access, must show a bona fide intent to use the defendant’s services only governs if an allegedly infringing barrier actually deterred engagement and is inapplicable where the disabled party actually transacted with the business.

