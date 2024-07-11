(Subscription required) The state Supreme Court unanimously overturned a 2020 ruling by the Public Utilities Commission prohibiting water utilities from de-coupling their revenue from the amount of water they sell. The high court found that the commission did not adequately notify water companies that eliminating the revenue de-coupling mechanism was under consideration.
You just read:
California Supreme Court reverses utilities commission ruling on water charges
