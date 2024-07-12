Groovy Launches New Website with Far-Out 1970s Theme

About

ABOUT GROOVY Groovy is a blockchain-based platform designed to revolutionize the cannabis industry by providing transparency, security, and efficiency throughout the supply chain. It utilizes NFT-based QR codes for product authentication, allowing consumers to verify the authenticity and origin of cannabis products. The platform also includes a genetic library, rewards program, and data analytics tools to empower growers, manufacturers, retailers, and consumers. By leveraging blockchain technology and 4IR innovations, Groovy aims to create a more transparent, secure, and efficient cannabis ecosystem.

https://groovy.click