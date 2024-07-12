Groovy Launches New Website with Far-Out 1970s Theme
Groovy launches a new website with a fun 1970s vibe.
Santo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SANP)
If Math is God’s universal language, Blockchain is his commerce and Bitcoin his currency”MIAMI, FL, USA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Groovy Company, Inc. formally known as Santo Mining Corp., (OTCMKTS: SANP), today announced the launch of its totally rad new website, (https://groovy.click) featuring a groovy 1970s theme.
The new site is designed to give visitors a far-out experience, with funky colors, psychedelic patterns, and a whole lot of peace and love.
“We wanted to create a website that was fun, engaging, and a little bit different,” said Frank Yglesias, CEO Groovy Company, Inc. “The 1970s were a time of creativity and the birth of technology for the masses, and we wanted to capture that spirit on our new site. We think our visitors will dig it.” "The artistic design was masterfully created by CiberNation, bringing the 1970s vibe to life, kudos to them."
The new website features a user-friendly interface, intuitive navigation, and engaging content that showcases Groovy's cutting- edge solutions for product authentication, supply chain management, data analytics, and consumer engagement. Visitors can explore the platform's various modules, learn about the benefits of blockchain technology for the cannabis industry, and discover how Groovy is empowering growers, manufacturers, retailers, and consumers alike.
ABOUT GROOVY
Groovy is a blockchain-based platform that aims to revolutionize the cannabis industry by providing transparency, security, and efficiency throughout the supply chain. It utilizes NFT-based QR codes to verify the authenticity and origin of cannabis products, combating counterfeiting and empowering consumers with verifiable information. The platform also includes a genetic library, rewards program, and data analytics tools to empower growers, manufacturers, retailers, and consumers. By leveraging blockchain technology and 4IR innovations, Groovy aims to create a more transparent, secure, and efficient cannabis ecosystem.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and contain words like "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "would," "target," and similar expressions and variations. Forward-looking statements address matters that are uncertain. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on assumptions and expectations which may not be realized. They are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates but involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control. Some of the important factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those discussed in forward-looking statements are: failure to develop and market new products and optimally manage product life cycles; ability to respond.
FRANK YGLESIAS
Groovy Company, Inc,
info@groovy.click
