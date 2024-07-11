Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,282 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,752 in the last 365 days.

MPD Makes Arrest in Fatal North Capitol Street Shooting

 

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man in a fatal shooting in Northeast.

On April 30, 2024, at approximately 9:07 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man on the sidewalk with gunshot wound injuries. He died at the scene.

The decedent was identified as 19-year-old Dequan Garner, of Northeast.

On Thursday, July 11, 2024, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 45-year-old Maurice Corbin, of no fixed address. He was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.

CCN: 24064927

You just read:

MPD Makes Arrest in Fatal North Capitol Street Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more