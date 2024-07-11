MPD Makes Arrest in Fatal North Capitol Street Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man in a fatal shooting in Northeast.

On April 30, 2024, at approximately 9:07 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man on the sidewalk with gunshot wound injuries. He died at the scene.

The decedent was identified as 19-year-old Dequan Garner, of Northeast.

On Thursday, July 11, 2024, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 45-year-old Maurice Corbin, of no fixed address. He was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.

CCN: 24064927