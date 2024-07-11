Submit Release
*Updated with Video* MPD Searching for Southeast Robbery Suspect

 

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in identifying and locating a robbery suspect.

On Thursday, May 23, 2024, at approximately 11:18 p.m., the victim was withdrawing money from an ATM in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The suspect approached the victim from behind, assaulted the victim, and snatched the victim’s money from the ATM. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/8FgwbXK9qXI

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24077897

