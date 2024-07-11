Fire Ban Issued for Saskatchewan

CANADA, July 11 - Released on July 11, 2024

Due to hot, dry conditions, high fire activity and a high fire risk that covers most of Saskatchewan, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has issued a provincial fire ban for Crown lands and provincial parks, provincial recreation sites and the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District effective at noon on July 11, 2024. The ban, which covers any open fires, controlled burns and fireworks, also includes all land within 4.5 km of the provincial forest boundary.

"We are making the decision to implement a fire ban to protect lives, communities, major infrastructure and resources from wildfire," SPSA Vice-President of Operations Steve Roberts said. "We are asking the public to take extreme caution to prevent wildfires during this time. This includes being cautious using all-terrain vehicles and to report a fire if they see a fire."

The SPSA encourages all other municipalities, rural municipalities and communities to examine the fire risk in their area and to consider implementing consistent fire bans to prevent unwanted human-caused wildfires. In Saskatchewan, nearly half of the wildfires in the province are caused by human activity and usually start in accessible areas near communities and roads.

As of 8 a.m., there are 73 wildfires burning in the province. To date, Saskatchewan has had 302 wildfires, which is 91 more than the five-year average of 211 .

Anyone who spots a wildfire can call 1-800-667-9660, dial 9-1-1 or contact their closest SPSA Forest Protection Area office.

People can find the latest fire risk maps, fire prevention tips and an interactive fire ban map at saskpublicsafety.ca.

Established in 2017, the SPSA is a treasury board crown corporation responsible for wildfire management, emergency management, Sask911, SaskAlert, the Civic Addressing Registry, the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program and fire safety.

