Strong Financial Returns and Record Capital Investment in 2023-24 for the Crown Sector

CANADA, July 11 - Released on July 11, 2024

Crown Investments Corporation (CIC) released its 2023-24 annual report today outlining Saskatchewan's Crown sector's strong fiscal results. Together, the commercial Crowns made record levels of capital investment across the province and delivered some of the most affordable utility costs in Canada to families, communities, businesses and industry.

“Saskatchewan’s Crown corporations are key contributors to our province’s success, delivering quality services and finding innovative ways to enhance a high standard of living for Saskatchewan families,” said Minister of Crown Investments Corporation Dustin Duncan. “The sector’s accomplishments in 2023-24 helped Saskatchewan advance its Growth Plan goals to ensure our province continues to have a strong economy and bright future.”

With net earnings of $578.3 million, CIC, on behalf of its subsidiary Crowns, provided strong financial returns to the province, contributing $152 million to the General Revenue Fund in dividends supporting provincial priorities including areas such as classrooms, care and communities.

The Crown corporations invested a record $1.9 billion in infrastructure in 2023-24 to enhance cellular and fibre optic connectivity across Saskatchewan, advance the Great Plains and Aspen Power Station projects and support system expansions for natural gas distribution and non-potable water supplies. These projects will help meet the demand forecast due to the province's future growth and entice private-sector investments.

The sector also delivered additional value for its customers and Saskatchewan communities, investing in Indigenous education and employment opportunities, energy efficiency programs, initiatives for newcomers and individuals with housing insecurity, support for many non-profit organizations including the lifesaving work of STARS Air Ambulance, and more.

The 2023-24 Annual Report for Crown Investments Corporation is available online at www.cicorp.sk.ca.

-30-



For more information, contact:

Shirley Xie

Crown Investments Corporation

Regina

Phone: 306-787-7732

Email: sxie@cicorp.sk.ca