Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,281 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,753 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Statement On Death Of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy

TEXAS, July 11 - July 11, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Fernando Esqueda was murdered during an ambush in northeast Harris County last night:
 
“Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Fernando Esqueda whose life was tragically taken while protecting his fellow Texans. Whenever our law enforcement officers put on the badge, they are selflessly risking their lives. Violence against law enforcement officers will never be tolerated in Texas. The State of Texas is offering its full support to our local law enforcement partners, including Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and special agents who are assisting in the manhunt, to ensure this dangerous criminal is caught and brought to justice. Please join Cecilia and me in prayer for Deputy Esqueda’s family, loved ones, and the entire Harris County community.”
 

You just read:

Governor Abbott Statement On Death Of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more