Governor Abbott Statement On Death Of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy

TEXAS, July 11 - July 11, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Fernando Esqueda was murdered during an ambush in northeast Harris County last night:



“Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Fernando Esqueda whose life was tragically taken while protecting his fellow Texans. Whenever our law enforcement officers put on the badge, they are selflessly risking their lives. Violence against law enforcement officers will never be tolerated in Texas. The State of Texas is offering its full support to our local law enforcement partners, including Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and special agents who are assisting in the manhunt, to ensure this dangerous criminal is caught and brought to justice. Please join Cecilia and me in prayer for Deputy Esqueda’s family, loved ones, and the entire Harris County community.”

