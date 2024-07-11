Blackhawk TPA Forms Strategic Partnership with IOA Re to Expand Healthcare Benefits Administration
IRVING, TX, USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blackhawk TPA is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with IOA Re, aimed at enhancing their capabilities in healthcare benefits management. This collaboration will empower Blackhawk TPA to not only administer but also significantly expand its healthcare benefits solutions with innovative services tailored for groups of 10 or more employees.
David Roosa, Chief Growth Officer at Blackhawk TPA, commented on the partnership, saying, "Our collaboration with IOA Re represents a pivotal development in our strategy to provide comprehensive healthcare solutions. Through this partnership, we integrate our strengths with IOA Re’s reinsurance expertise to deliver superior service and faster processing times that our brokers and their clients rely on. This is a step forward in our journey to offer more dynamic and effective benefits solutions."
By leveraging cutting-edge AI technology for underwriting, Blackhawk TPA will enhance the efficiency and accuracy of generating proposals for brokers. This technology also supports a streamlined RFP process, ensuring responses are swift and the service remains uninterrupted.
Key features of this partnership include:
• Access to level-funded and traditional self-funded programs.
• Advanced AI tools to accelerate and refine the underwriting process.
• The robust Blackhawk Quoting Team's support in proposal generation.
• Broadened healthcare network options, including the CIGNA network among others.
• Continued innovation through Blackhawk TPA’s proprietary online portal which facilitates faster operational processes.
This strategic move with IOA Re underlines Blackhawk TPA’s commitment to being a frontrunner in healthcare administration, providing robust and efficient solutions to brokers nationwide.
About Blackhawk TPA:
Blackhawk TPA specializes in administering comprehensive, cost-effective healthcare benefits solutions. Known for its innovation and dedication to service, Blackhawk offers diverse services that optimize healthcare benefits while reducing costs and complexities. For more information about Blackhawk Claims Service, please visit www.blackhawktpa.com or email outreach@blackhawktpa.com.
About IOA Re:
IOA Re delivers a wide range of reinsurance solutions, bringing valuable expertise and insights to its partnerships. Known for their comprehensive service suite, IOA Re helps clients navigate the complex landscape of reinsurance with professionalism and ease.
