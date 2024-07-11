Retraction: 2023 Local Government Lobbying Services Report

Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) retracted the 2023 Local Government Lobbying Services Report due to a reporting error from one of the counties.

This afternoon, the county alerted the OSA that there was an error in their reporting and the OSA retracted the report. The OSA plans to issue a corrected report next week.

"We appreciate the county alerting us quickly once they found the error," Auditor Blaha said. "While the major takeaway from the report will be the same, the specific figures will change."

xxx