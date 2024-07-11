Signature Healthcare at Home to Join Pennant Group
The company today is a direct reflection of an embodiment of hard work, determination, and living our mission. Our team is the backbone and expression of care and service to our communities.”TIGARD, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Signature Healthcare at Home, a home health and hospice organization, is excited to announce that it has entered into asset purchase agreements to sell assets of certain affiliates to The Pennant Group. The agreement to sell Signature assets is reflected in two separate purchase agreements, each subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Signature’s Idaho and Washington agencies are expected to transition on August 1, 2024, and Signature’s Oregon agencies are expected to transition on January 1, 2025.
— Mary Kofstad, President, Signature Healthcare at Home
Based in Eagle, Idaho, the Pennant Group supports independent operating companies that provide healthcare services in over 115 home health and hospice agencies and 54 senior living communities across 13 states.
Signature Healthcare at Home was founded 25 years ago as part of the Avamere Group. The team lived their mission “to enhance the life of every person we serve” as they expanded from their first agency to 14 locations across 4 states with over 700 employees.
Signature’s President Mary Kofstad stated: “The company today is a direct reflection of an embodiment of hard work, determination, and living our mission. Our team is the backbone and expression of care and service to our communities.”
Founder Rick Miller said: “After 25 years we are honored and excited to be acquired by Pennant. The match between our two companies could not be better in terms of shared commitment to mission, values, quality, patient experience, and most importantly respect for our clinical teams and leadership. This transition to the Pennant Group represents significant professional, clinical, and growth opportunities for the Signature colleagues.”
Signature’s leaders made this strategic organizational decision to propel the company into the next phase of its development.
“We selected Pennant as a trusted provider with a wealth of experience serving seniors,” Miller stated. “Their strong expertise and values align with ours – and I am confident the Pennant Group will be a well-suited fit for our patients and employees.”
Miller and Kofstad thank their team for their incredible work and dedication through the years.
Miller shared: “I want to personally thank everyone from the care delivery teams and agency staff to the support center teams for all your work and inspiring efforts. We would not be who we are today without you.”
Call 406-671-8719 with questions.
ABOUT SIGNATURE HEALTHCARE AT HOME
Signature Healthcare at Home is a preferred provider of home health and hospice services throughout the Pacific Northwest. Signature provides home health services in Bellingham, Everett, Burlington and Federal Way, Washington, and home health and hospice services in Nampa and Payette, Idaho and Portland, Salem, Eugene, Albany, Lincoln City, Medford and Bend, Oregon.
Signature Healthcare at Home
Signature Healthcare at Home
+1 406-671-8719
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram