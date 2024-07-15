AWARD WINNING SERVICE & BIG SAVINGS DURING VIKING PEST 6th ANNUAL PEST PRIME WEEK, JULY 15-19
Acclaimed Pest Control Company Giving Special Offers to BOTH Residential and Commercial Customers
If you’ve had pest problems that you’ve been putting off dealing with this summer, now is the perfect time to solve them.”BASKING RIDGE, NJ, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viking Pest Control will run its annual Pest Prime Week sale from July 15 to July 19, 2024. The award-winning pest control company is offering once-per-year savings to residential and business customers across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Deals will be made available on vikingpest.com on July 15.
— Eric Gunner, Pest Management Professional
“We have epic deals on pest control that you don’t want to miss,” said Eric Gunner, Pest Management Expert at Viking Pest Control . “If you’ve had pest problems that you’ve been putting off dealing with this summer, now is the perfect time to solve them.”
Viking Pest is offering discounts for treatments for major pests like mice, ants, carpenter bees, termites, bed bugs, and more. These discounts also apply to seasonal services like the award-winning Last Bite Mosquito and Tick service.
There is even a discount for the SMART Home Premier Plan, which covers more than 90 pests and includes cutting-edge SMART pest control technology and award-winning mosquito and termite protection.
Viking Pest offers award winning pest control services and has been recognized on multiple “best of” lists for overall best pest control, mosquito services, termite services, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.
Notable accolades include features in Forbes Home, The Spruce, Better Homes and Gardens, CNN Underscored, and Real Simple. Additionally, Viking has been named a NJ Top Workplace from NJ.com for four consecutive years.
Viking Pest also has more than 2,000 five-star reviews on Google and an A rating from the Better Business Bureau.
Viking Pest is a QualityPro member, meaning its customers will receive professional pest management solutions performed by certified and qualified individuals, and a GreenPro member, meaning it is a leader in sustainable pest control standards. Viking is also its region's exclusive provider of Anticimex SMART Rodent Control.
Eric Gunner
Viking Pest Control
+1 800-618-2847
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other