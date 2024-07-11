ZEROBASEONE Appears on ‘Global Spin Live’ at the Grammy Museum in the United States on July 25th
EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Fifth Generation K-pop Icon’ ZEROBASEONE has been officially invited to perform at The GRAMMY Museum: Global Spin Live by the renowned music award show, The GRAMMY Awards. Today, the GRAMMY Museum announced on their official social media platforms and website that ZEROBASEONE will appear on Global Spin Live on July 25, 2024, at 7:30 pm PDT. The GRAMMY team said they are “glad to have ZEROBASEONE from Korea” and “will be speaking about the group’s career, new music, and creative process,” raising anticipation about the event.
Global Spin Live is a popular online performance series by The GRAMMY Museum, highlighting global artists and their music. Previously, they hosted popular K-pop artists such as BTS, ATEEZ, and LE SSERAFIM, and now, ZEROBASEONE is set to perform on this same illustrious stage. With the upcoming performance, ZEROBASEONE will connect closely with the local audience and prove, once again, that they are a global group. At the event, they will perform two songs and speak on various topics. The group is also likely to speak about their upcoming international tour 2024 ZEROBASEONE THE FIRST TOUR, which is scheduled to start in September 2024 and is the group’s first-ever international tour.
Ahead of their appearance, ZEROBASEONE has continued to connect with international fans by appearing at Tencent Music Entertainment Awards (TMEA) 2024, a major music festival in the Chinese regions, in July, and SUMMER SONIC 2024, the biggest urban music festival in Japan, in August. Their appearance on Global Spin Live further proves ZEROBASEONE’s worldwide influence and furthers their goal to keep expanding their global ventures.
Get Your Ticket to see ZEROBASEONE at The Grammy Museum
ABOUT ZEROBASEONE
ZEROBASEONE (often abbreviated as ZB1) was created by Mnet’s popular K-Pop Survival program, BOYS PLANET, which began airing in February 2023. The show reached #1 TV ratings for ten consecutive weeks in South Korea, and it reached 50 million cumulative online viewers globally. The program received votes throughout the airing for the elimination of artists in the show as well as for the final members of ZEROBASEONE from over 184 countries and regions as well as accumulated 15 billion votes from 6.8 million Star Creators (the name for the fans who participated in the voting).
The nine final members, SUNG HAN BIN, KIM JI WOONG, ZHANG HAO, SEOK MATTHEW, KIM TAE RAE, RICKY, KIM GYU VIN, PARK GUN WOOK, and HAN YU JIN, emerged victorious from Mnet’s program and made their official debut on July 10th, 2023, with their mini-album, YOUTH IN THE SHADE. The group name “ZEROBASEONE” symbolizes the “glorious beginning” of the nine members born from zero to one. It also encapsulates their vow to embark on a free journey from incomplete zero to the unity of one, alongside their fan club, ZEROSE.
ZEROBASEONE is the first K-pop group to consecutively have all three albums, including the debut album, as the ‘million-sellers’ within a week of each release. They are among the best new artists of this year, as announced by Oricon of Japan; ZEROBASEONE ranks as the best-selling K-pop artist, expanding the group’s influence from Korea to around the world.
ZEROBASEONE is managed by WAKEONE Entertainment under CJ ENM.
Helix Publicity
