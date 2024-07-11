Revian Announces Patent License Agreement with GetHairMD
GetHairMD™ to utilize technology for In Clinic Laser applications
Revian’s patent portfolio is fundamental to light-based hair regeneration products and this agreement with GetHairMD is an important step in our patent licensing program”MORRISVILLE, NC, USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REVIAN Inc., an aesthetic medical technology company using precise wavelengths of LED light to rejuvenate hair and skin, today announced a worldwide, royalty-bearing, patent sublicense agreement with GetHairMD, LLC (“GetHairMD”). The agreement provides GetHairMD with the exclusive rights to use our patented technology for in office or in clinic light-based hair loss solution devices.
— John Oakley, CEO, Revian
“GetHairMD and its Clinical Advisory Board is building a unique medical grade offering that provides a full range of “best-in-class’ products and treatment options for it’s network of exclusive doctors to address a substantial need for patients struggling with hair loss. Paul Herchman, CEO of GetHairMD, has a long, successful track in medical aesthetics and we are proud to partner with Paul and his team.” stated John Oakley, Chief Executive Officer of Revian. “Revian’s patent portfolio is fundamental to light-based hair regeneration products and this agreement with GetHairMD is an important step in our patent licensing program demonstrating the importance of this patent portfolio in the industry.”
“We are excited to enter this exclusive agreement with Revian,” said Paul Herchman, Chief Executive Officer of GetHairMD. “GetHairMD will utilize access to Revian’s patented industry leading technology to develop and manufacture a highly efficacious in office device to treat hair-loss. This will provide our growing network of physician partners with unique and protected products.
About Revian, Inc.
Revian, an operating subsidiary of KNOW Bio, LLC, is an aesthetic medical technology innovator dedicated to stimulating the body’s natural processes to rejuvenate hair and skin with light. The company creates products that deliver precise wavelengths of light and allow people to experience its regenerative potential in the convenience of their own homes. Revian is committed to partnering with health-care providers, and other caring professionals, to deliver meaningful results, backed by scientific data.
For more information visit www.revian.com.
About Get Hair MD, LLC
GetHairMD™ is a leading provider of clinically proven hair restoration solutioJohnns. The company offers a comprehensive suite of treatments and products, including laser hair growth therapy, transdermal infusion, and topical medications, to address various forms of hair loss.
For more information about GetHairMD, please visit www.gethairmd.com
John Oakley
Revian, Inc.
+1 919-939-7715
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram