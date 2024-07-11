Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,298 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,769 in the last 365 days.

New Project Timeline for S Moore Road and McBrien Road Bridges in Hamilton County

Thursday, July 11, 2024 | 12:05pm

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews have revised their construction schedule for the S Moore Road and McBrien Road bridges over I-24. This work is part of Phase II (the second of two projects) to widen and improve the I-75 at I-24 interchange in Hamilton County.

Both bridges are expected to reopen in January 2025, six months later than expected. The new timeline is a direct result of five new bridge beams being refabricated, at TDOT’s request, to adhere to the standards and specifications defined in the contract. TDOT has a rigorous quality control process for all materials. The five new beams were delivered and set this week. Phase II of the project is 40% complete and the estimated completion date for the entire project, in late 2025, remains unchanged as does the $161 million cost.

Closing both bridges at one time allows for expedited construction of the bridges. Even with the delay, the traffic impacts are still reduced by six months to a year. Drivers are encouraged to reduce their speed through the work zone, follow posted signage, and remain alert to changing traffic conditions.

Additional information and resources (including detailed directions for navigating the bridge closures) can be found on the project’s website: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-75-interchange-at-i-24-phase2/project-library.html

While Rae-Anne Bradley is on maternity leave please contact Gracie.Shamblin@tn.gov for assistance.

 

# # #

You just read:

New Project Timeline for S Moore Road and McBrien Road Bridges in Hamilton County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more