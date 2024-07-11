New Project Timeline for S Moore Road and McBrien Road Bridges in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews have revised their construction schedule for the S Moore Road and McBrien Road bridges over I-24. This work is part of Phase II (the second of two projects) to widen and improve the I-75 at I-24 interchange in Hamilton County.

Both bridges are expected to reopen in January 2025, six months later than expected. The new timeline is a direct result of five new bridge beams being refabricated, at TDOT’s request, to adhere to the standards and specifications defined in the contract. TDOT has a rigorous quality control process for all materials. The five new beams were delivered and set this week. Phase II of the project is 40% complete and the estimated completion date for the entire project, in late 2025, remains unchanged as does the $161 million cost.

Closing both bridges at one time allows for expedited construction of the bridges. Even with the delay, the traffic impacts are still reduced by six months to a year. Drivers are encouraged to reduce their speed through the work zone, follow posted signage, and remain alert to changing traffic conditions.

Additional information and resources (including detailed directions for navigating the bridge closures) can be found on the project’s website: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-75-interchange-at-i-24-phase2/project-library.html

While Rae-Anne Bradley is on maternity leave please contact Gracie.Shamblin@tn.gov for assistance.

