Governor Newsom proclaims Disability Pride Month 2024

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring July 2024, as “Disability Pride Month.”

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

PROCLAMATION

California joins communities around the nation in recognizing July as Disability Pride Month, an opportunity to celebrate the many ways that people living with disabilities – whether visible or invisible, mobility or cognitive, vision or hearing, learning or sensory, developmental or acquired – add to the diversity and strength of our state.



Observed in July, Disability Pride Month marks the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a major civil rights milestone signed into law on July 26, 1990. Sponsored by California Congressman Tony Coelho, the ADA prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life, removing barriers to employment, transportation, public services and other critical areas.



California is home to more than 7 million adults with disabilities and provides one in seven kids with disability services in schools. Our state has for decades been instrumental in driving inclusion and integration of people with disabilities in all aspects of life. My Administration is working to expand educational opportunities, employment options, health and homecare access, civil rights, and community living for people of all ages with disabilities. The state also continues to prioritize accessibility of all state services and is deepening our commitment to employment opportunities for people with disabilities within state service.



Diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility are integral parts of our ongoing work to build a California for all. As we celebrate Disability Pride Month, let us reflect on the essential contributions of people with disabilities to our communities, our state, and our nation, and reaffirm our commitment to their rights and independence.



NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim July 2024, as “Disability Pride Month.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 9th day of July 2024.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State