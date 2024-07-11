Wine Country Network Launches 4th Annual Canned Challenge Competition
The Canned Challenge is the world's first professionally judged competition to define excellence in canned alcoholic drinks.
We want to identify the best products in each exciting category. We have consciously kept entry fees significantly lower and more affordable than fees charged by spirits competitions.”BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wine Country Network, Inc., publisher of Wine Country International® Magazine and producer of numerous highly respected professional beverage competitions, announced that it accepts entries for the Canned Challenge through October 9, 2024.
The Canned Challenge is the world's first professionally judged competition to define excellence in canned alcoholic drinks. The Canned Challenge Tasting Contest will be conducted double-blind by a prestigious panel of mixologists, bartenders, beverage professionals, sommeliers, buyers, and trade members. The Canned Challenge Packaging and Design Contest will be juried by a committee of art directors, designers, and retailers, focusing on critical elements that help a brand stand out.
Canned alcoholic drinks are a rapidly growing market that is convenient and enjoyable in various situations, including at home, on the beach, on the boat, on the golf course, or camping. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated this growth, making canned alcoholic drink products the fastest-growing category in the beverage industry.
The 2024 Canned Challenge is now accepting canned and RTD beverages (canned, bottled, boxed, etc.) in the following categories:
•Hard Seltzer •Spiked Spritzers •Premixed / Ready-To-Drink (RTD) Cocktails •CBD-infused •THC-infused •Hemp-infused •Non-alcoholic •Wine •Mixers •Hard Cider •Hard Kombucha •Sake
"We are proud to host the 4th Annual Canned Challenge, witnessing the exciting evolution in RTD cocktails, spritzers, and canned wines," said Christopher J. Davies, Wine Country Network CEO and Co-Founder.
The 2024 Canned Challenge will announce winners in late October before the holiday buying season. This timing ensures maximum exposure for the winning products. Consumers can view the winners list online and seek top-scoring products in their local market. All winners can promote their results with royalty-free digital images of the competition medals and other valuable brand marketing assets, significantly boosting their brand visibility and credibility.
For info, visit: www.cannedchallenge.com
Competition details:
For all products (except canned wine), including packaging & design
Entry Fee: $250
For wines (100% made from grapes only)
Entry Fee: $125
Sample Cans Required:
Tasting Competition: 8-12 oz or equivalent ounces
Packaging and Design: 1 can of each
Company Info:
The Canned Challenge is organized by Wine Country Network, Inc., the publisher of Wine Country International® Magazine and the organizer of the following world-famous beverage competitions:
•Denver International Spirits Competition
•Denver International Wine Competition
•Drink Pink International Rosé Wine Competition
•North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition
•Tequila Mezcal Challenge
•Global Whisky Challenge
Wine Country Network, Inc. is a multi-platform media and event company dedicated to wine, beer, spirits, food, and travel. Founded in 2002 in New York, it is based in Broomfield, Colorado.
The company publishes Wine Country International® Magazine, a well-respected glossy print publication (2003 to 2012), which transformed into a fully digital magazine in 2013. The magazine is now available through Issuu, the world’s leading digital publishing platform. The company recently launched the World Book of Whisky Magazine. View publications online here: https://issuu.com/winecountrynetwork
