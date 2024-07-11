Stonehill CEO to Speak at Pathways to Success Conference

Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill Stonehill - A Strategy and Innovation Consultancy

Stonehill CEO, Doug Pace, will be speaking at the Pathways to Success conference presented by Suncoast Business Support Coalition.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill is proud to announce that its CEO, Doug Pace, will be speaking at the Pathways to Success conference presented by Suncoast Business Support Coalition. The event provides a quarterly forum to address the region's known small business challenges and to present strategies for successful outcomes. Mr. Pace will be speaking on a panel discussing strategic execution, outcomes by design, and design thinking. The event will be held from 8am to 12pm on July 31, 2024 at CareerSource Suncoast (3660 N Washington Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34234).

Mr. Pace is a noted speaker and transformative leader known for his ability to develop innovative solutions to complex problems. His career is marked by a series of high-profile successes in both the private and public sectors. Governments, private equity firms, and Fortune 1000 executives seek his expertise to resolve critical issues ranging from complexed mergers to national infrastructure projects. His approach to problem-solving is heavily influenced by design thinking, game theory, and agile methodologies, ensuring that his solutions are both innovative and practical. His ideas, efforts, and outcomes have been awarded by multiple organizations including United States Chamber of Commerce (Emerging Business of the Year), Insight Magazine (Design Leader of the Year), American Business Awards (Entrepreneur of the Year), Ad Age Magazine (Top 100 Agencies), Microsoft (Global Partner of the Year) and Consulting Magazine (75 Most Influential Consultants).

Learn more about the Pathways to Success Conference and register to attend at https://www.wfevent.com/pts/3836098.

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. We help the world's most interesting brands identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. Our experts approach every challenge using a unique blend of human-centric design, data-driven insight, organizational design, and agile execution — all focused on creating measurable value. We drive revenue, optimize expense, enhance customer experience, facilitate sophisticated mergers, and generate EBITDA. Our solutions have resulted in Stonehill being recognized as the United States Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year and Insight Magazine Design Leader of the Year.

About Suncoast Business Support Coalition:

The Suncoast Business Support Coalition (SBSC) is a formalized team of resource providers that are self - directed yet engage collectively in raising awareness of small business education and training programs, connecting businesses to mentoring services, capital resources, and triage support, hosting forums for accessing potential clients/customers, conducting regional small business workshops and symposiums. Through the guidance and encouragement of the SBSC members, small businesses will potentially avert the pitfalls associated with the lack of growth and business closure. This intentional strategy helps ensure the fostering of a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem for the Suncoast region. Members of the coalition include the University of South Florida, EDC of Sarasota County, Thrive, CareerSource Suncoast, Truist, SBDC Florida, SCORE Manasota, North Port Economic Development, City of Sarasota, State College of Florida, and FloridaCommerce.