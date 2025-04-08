Stonehill Launches Workplace & Real Estate Advisory Practice to Support Owners, Operators, & Corporate Real Estate Teams

Stonehill, a strategy and innovation consultancy, has officially launched its new Workplace & Real Estate Advisory practice.

Stonehill, a strategy and innovation consultancy known for helping organizations transform through clarity and execution, has officially launched its new Workplace & Real Estate Advisory practice. The offering is designed to support real estate investment firms, developers, and corporate occupiers in optimizing performance across real estate strategy, operations, and long-term asset management.

The service line blends Stonehill’s deep experience in corporate strategy, operations, and technology with specialized expertise in real estate portfolio planning, facilities management, and joint venture operations. It is uniquely positioned to serve clients looking to align their physical assets with financial objectives, operational efficiency, and long-term brand impact.

“Real estate is often the second largest line item on the balance sheet — yet many organizations treat it as a cost center rather than a strategic driver,” said Doug Pace, President and CEO of Stonehill. “Our new practice helps clients turn their real estate into a source of value, whether they own, occupy, or manage the asset.”

Key areas of support include:

Real Estate Strategy & Financial Advisory – Portfolio optimization, lease vs. own analysis, capital planning, and transaction support

Operational Model & Governance Design – CRE and FM organizational structure, service delivery optimization, and performance frameworks

Long-Term Facilities Management Strategy – Hospitality-inspired FM programs, move/change management, and management of owned or partnered assets like golf courses and clubhouses

Technology & Data Enablement – PropTech strategy, system selection, and real-time operational dashboards

A distinctive element of the practice is its focus on human-centric facilities management and joint venture operations, providing white-glove management services for lifestyle-oriented properties such as golf clubs, wellness centers, and executive campuses. These programs bring together Stonehill’s operational rigor with elevated customer experience standards.

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. We help the world's most interesting brands identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. Our experts approach every challenge using a unique blend of human-centric design, data-driven insight, organizational design, and agile execution — all focused on creating measurable value. We drive revenue, optimize expense, enhance customer experience, facilitate sophisticated mergers, and generate EBITDA. Our solutions have resulted in Stonehill being recognized as the United States Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year and Insight Magazine Design Leader of the Year.

