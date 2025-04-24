Connelly & Co. Wins 2024 Florida Design Seaglass Award for Historic Old Northeast Bungalow Restoration

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connelly & Co. has been honored with a 2024 Seaglass Award from Florida Design magazine, recognizing excellence in restoration and renovation. The award celebrates the complete reimagining of a 1920s Craftsman-style bungalow in St. Petersburg’s Historic Old Northeast—an ambitious project that marries period authenticity with contemporary comfort.

Set among the brick-lined streets and lush canopies of Old Northeast, the once-tired bungalow had languished for decades, losing much of its original character. Rather than simply preserve what remained, Connelly & Co. set out to revive the home’s architectural spirit, starting with a down-to-the-studs renovation and a reconfiguration of the interior layout. The addition of a second floor transformed the modest structure into a light-filled, 2,200-square-foot home that honors its roots while embracing modern living.

Throughout the restoration, custom millwork and period-inspired architectural details were thoughtfully integrated to recapture the bungalow’s lost charm. Every decision, from space planning to material selection, reflected a deep respect for the integrity of the original Craftsman design.

This collaborative transformation, executed with Keener Architecture and Imperium Home Services, is a testament to the power of thoughtful design and craftsmanship. The finished home offers a seamless blend of old and new—timeless, inviting, and thoroughly functional for contemporary life.

“This project was about more than restoration—it was about reimagining a piece of history for the next generation,” said Kaley Connelly, Principal of Connelly & Co.. “We’re honored to be recognized by Florida Design and to share this vision with the St. Pete community.”

The Florida Design Seaglass Awards celebrate the best in Florida design and architecture. More information about the 2024 award winners can be found at floridadesign.com.

About Connelly & Co

Connelly & Co. Studio is a Tampa Bay-based interior design and renovation firm specializing in the thoughtful transformation of historic homes and unique properties. Known for seamlessly blending classic architectural details with modern functionality, the studio creates spaces that feel both timeless and truly livable. Their portfolio spans whole-home renovations, custom interiors, and adaptive reuse projects throughout the region, earning recognition for design excellence and a reputation for bringing fresh vision to Florida’s historic neighborhoods. For more information, visit www.connellyco.studio

About Florida Design Seaglass Awards

The Florida Design Seaglass Awards celebrate excellence in architecture, interior design, and renovation across the state of Florida. Presented annually by Florida Design magazine, these prestigious awards recognize innovative projects and standout professionals who elevate the region’s design landscape. Honorees are selected for their creativity, craftsmanship, and ability to blend beauty with functionality—whether restoring historic homes, reimagining modern spaces, or redefining coastal living. The Seaglass Awards shine a spotlight on the talented designers and visionaries shaping Florida’s most inspiring residential and commercial environments.

