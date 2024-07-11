FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 11, 2024

Gov. Spencer Cox issues statement on League of Women Voters case

SALT LAKE CITY (July 11, 2024) – The issues addressed in today’s opinion by the Utah Supreme Court are significant – so significant that I filed an amicus brief with the Court last year. While I disagree with some of the Court’s analysis and determinations, I respect the role of the Court in our system of government. Ultimately, what matters is that we craft policy that keeps Utah the #1 state in the nation to work, live, and raise a family. We look forward to continuing Utah’s pattern of careful and deliberate policymaking with the best interests of Utahns as the top priority.

