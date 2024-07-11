Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,287 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,755 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Spencer Cox issues statement on League of Women Voters case

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 11, 2024

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Spencer Cox issues statement on League of Women Voters case 

SALT LAKE CITY (July 11, 2024) – The issues addressed in today’s opinion by the Utah Supreme Court are significant – so significant that I filed an amicus brief with the Court last year. While I disagree with some of the Court’s analysis and determinations, I respect the role of the Court in our system of government. Ultimately, what matters is that we craft policy that keeps Utah the #1 state in the nation to work, live, and raise a family. We look forward to continuing Utah’s pattern of careful and deliberate policymaking with the best interests of Utahns as the top priority.

# # #

You just read:

Gov. Spencer Cox issues statement on League of Women Voters case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more