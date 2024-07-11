Missouri Master Plan on Aging seeks input from all Missourians

For Immediate Release

July 11, 2024

Media Contact:

Lisa Cox

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and Missouri Area Agencies on Aging have launched the Master Plan on Aging Statewide Needs Assessment and is encouraging all Missourians to participate in the survey to ensure their needs are represented.

A Master Plan on Aging is a cross-sector, state-led strategic resource that can help us transform the infrastructure and coordination of services for our rapidly aging population. The plan will build bridges across government agencies, facilitate collaboration with diverse stakeholders, promote equity, raise awareness among policymakers and the public, establish statewide priorities, and incorporate an aging and disability lens across state priorities beyond traditional health care and community.

There are currently more than 1.1 million Missourians over the age of 60. Estimates suggest that older adults will outnumber minors for the first time by 2030 and older adults will greatly outnumber minors by 2060, and the older adult population is also becoming more diverse. These demographic shifts will have a profound impact on the volume and types of services and support that states provide to older adults and people with disabilities, as well as family caregivers.

Additionally, approximately 15 percent of the state’s residents have a disability, the most common of which is mobility disabilities. As the population ages, the number of individuals with disabilities is expected to increase.

“Missouri has chosen to be proactive and plan for the increased aging and disabled populations and their caregivers to ensure that the programs and services necessary to support them are available,” said Mindy Ulstad, who leads the Bureau of Senior Programs within DHSS.

Aging with Dignity: Missouri’s Master Plan on Aging, was established by Governor Parson through executive order in January 2023. Since that time, an advisory council has been convened to guide the process of creating the plan. Seven subcommittees comprised of subject matter experts from diverse communities of practice and constituents have been meeting regularly to assess the resources and services currently available in the state, find areas of duplication or gaps in service, and determine possible areas for growth.

A series of town hall meetings throughout the state was held in February and March to gather feedback from local individuals who know about challenges in their own communities. These results have been analyzed and provided to the advisory council, seven subcommittees and local agencies.

To gain further insight, the needs assessment was launched. The effort began in June with the mailing of over 130,000 postcards to randomly selected residents from all counties of the state. Beginning this week, the survey is open to anyone in Missouri who wishes to share their needs and wants as the state continues the process of developing the Master Plan on Aging.

Missourians are encouraged to take the survey at polco.us/Missouri24. The survey takes about twenty minutes to complete and will give the state ample information to make recommendations in the Master Plan on Aging that will ensure Missourians can age with dignity, being safe, healthy, and as independent as possible in their environment of choice. The survey will be open until August 13, 2024.

Assistance in completing the survey is available by calling the contracted survey company, Polco, at 855-773-0665, or emailing at survey@polco.us. They can assist by providing the survey over the phone or providing a printed copy of the survey to complete and return by mail. Additional assistance is available as needed. In addition, the survey is available in English, Spanish, French, German, Chinese, and Arabic. Other languages can be accommodated as needed.

Community participation is vital to the process of developing the Master Plan on Aging. The overarching goal of the Master Plan on Aging is that all Missourians, regardless of age or ability, will have access to person-centered programs and services necessary to help them age in their environment of choice in a safe and healthy manner. Visit health.mo.gov/aging to learn more about Aging with Dignity.