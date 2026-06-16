Missouri WIC announces updated income eligibility guidelines

For Immediate Release:

June 16, 2026 Media Contact:

Lisa Cox

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Media Inquiry Form JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri by the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has released updated income eligibility guidelines for Missouri WIC, based on 185% of the federal poverty guidelines issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). HHS releases annual adjustments to the poverty guidelines before June each year. WIC is the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, administered in DHSS. WIC provides nutrition services to pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children up to their fifth birthday. The primary services provided are healthy, supplemental food; nutrition risk assessment, education and counseling; breastfeeding promotion and support and screening and referrals to health care and other services. To be eligible for WIC, applicants must reside in Missouri, meet income guidelines and be at nutritional risk. Participants of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance (TA) and most MO HealthNet programs are automatically income-eligible for WIC benefits. The income guidelines below reflect gross (pre-tax) income. A pregnant woman may count as two family members. To view the complete list broken out by family size, visit WIC.Mo.Gov. Family size Annual Monthly Twice-monthly Bi-weekly Weekly 1 $29,526 $2,461 $1,231 $1,136 $568 2 $40,034 $3,337 $1,669 $1,540 $770 3 $50,542 $4,212 $2,106 $1,944 $972 4 $61,050 $5,088 $2,544 $2,349 $1,175 WIC is administered in all Missouri counties by 116 local agencies. Missourians interested in learning about the benefits of WIC may visit WIC.Mo.Gov or call TEL-LINK at 1-800-835-5465 to find the WIC local agency in their county. _______________________________________________________________ In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA (not all bases apply to all programs). Remedies and complaint filing deadlines vary by program or incident. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the State or local Agency that administers the program or contact USDA through the Telecommunications Relay Service at 711 (voice and TTY). Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English. To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at How to File a Program Discrimination Complaint and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Mail Stop 9410, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; (2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or (3) email: program.intake@usda.gov. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

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