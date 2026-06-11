DHSS urges caution during high heat and humidity as World Cup events begin

For Immediate Release:

June 11, 2026 Media Contact:

Lisa Cox

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Media Inquiry Form JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- With high temperatures and humidity levels affecting Missouri and tens of thousands of visitors expected in Kansas City for 2026 FIFA World Cup™ events, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is urging residents and visitors to take precautions to prevent heat-related illness. Large outdoor gatherings—including matches, FanFest events, watch parties and celebrations—may place more people at risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. “Extreme heat mixed with Missouri’s humidity can become dangerous very quickly, especially when people are spending long hours outdoors, and visitors may not be accustomed to Missouri’s climate,” said Sarah Willson, director of DHSS. “Whether you’re working outdoors or enjoying Kansas City’s World Cup festivities, we urge everyone to make heat safety part of their game plan.” Tips to stay safe during extreme heat: Drink water consistently throughout the day—even before you feel thirsty. Limit alcohol intake. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Take frequent breaks in airconditioned spaces or shaded areas. Certain medications can make the effect of heat worse. Talk to your doctor about any medications you are taking. Wear SPF 30+ broad spectrum sunscreen, lightweight clothing and a hat. Never leave children, adults or pets in parked vehicles. Check on neighbors, relatives and friends who may need help staying cool. Know the signs of heat illness Heat Exhaustion: dizziness, nausea, heavy sweating, muscle cramps or weakness. Heat Stroke (Medical Emergency): hot or red skin, confusion, no sweating, or unconsciousness. Anyone showing signs of heat stroke requires immediate medical attention—call 911 and begin cooling the person with cold compresses or a cool bath. Cooling centers available statewide DHSS reminds the public that cooling centers across Missouri are available for anyone needing a safe, airconditioned place to cool down. Locations and hours can be found using the DHSS Cooling Centers Map.

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