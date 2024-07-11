Sing Your Heart Out for a Christmasy Cause at Gyppo Ale Mill Friday, July 26

Press release from SoHum Elves:

Ready to belt out your favorite tunes and support a heartwarming cause? Join Gyppo Ale Mill in Shelter Cove for “Karaoke for a Cause,” hosted by the vibrant Kate LoNigro. This month’s event will spotlight the SoHum Elves, a magical group of do-gooders from Southern Humboldt, on Friday, July 26th, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. Come for the fun, stay for the impact, and help spread a little holiday cheer in the middle of summer.

Nestled in the heart of Shelter Cove, Gyppo Ale Mill is known for more than just its handcrafted brews. Every last Friday of the month, they host Karaoke for a Cause, blending music and philanthropy to create nights that make a difference. For every beer savored during the event, Gyppo donates $1 to a local nonprofit. This month, those donations will help the SoHum Elves continue their mission of bringing joy to children in need.

Since their inception in 2013, Santa’s little helpers from the heart of Southern Humboldt have been mostly toiling away in secret, spreading Christmas magic by providing gifts ranging from clothes and educational supplies to toys for children recommended by Southern Humboldt schools. The SoHum Elves work anonymously, ensuring that their work remains a delightful mystery while helping between 14 to 37 children each year. This initiative has uncovered heartbreaking situations and has brought joy and warmth to many young lives.

Be a part of making Christmas happier for kids by heading to Gyppo Ale Mill on Friday, July 26th, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM for an evening of karaoke, community, and compassion. Let’s make this Karaoke for a Cause a night to remember!