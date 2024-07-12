Enavate Named to Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARS for 2024
Enavate, the leading partner in the Microsoft Dynamics SMB space, has been ranked No. 14 on Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs (Value-Added Resellers) for 2024.
This honor is a testament to our consistent and innovative approach to partnering with our clients. I am excited for what we will accomplish in 2025.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enavate, the leading partner in the Microsoft Dynamics small to midsized business (SMB) space, has been ranked No. 14 on Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs (Value-Added Resellers) for 2024.
— Thomas Ajspur, CEO
“We are proud to, once again, be included in this prestigious group of VAR Top 100 honorees,” said Thomas Ajspur, CEO of Enavate. “This honor is a testament to our consistent and innovative approach to partnering with our clients. I am excited for what we will accomplish in 2025.”
The Top 100 resellers are chosen from organizations specializing in the sale and implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software.
“We want to congratulate this year's class of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs,” said Bob Scott, executive editor of ERP Global Insights (formerly known as Bob Scott’s Insights). “This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field.”
The selection is based on annual revenue generated by each reseller. A special report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year’s Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is downloadable at https://www.erpglobalinsights.com.
This year’s honorees spotlighted the impact of AI on their organizations and their clients. Enavate holds a firm belief in the power of AI to revolutionize how they operate internally, as well as how they deliver value to their clients, through fostering an AI-first mindset and strategically integrating Microsoft AI and Copilot offerings to enhance and expand their solutions.
About Bob Scott
Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 25 years. He has published this information via the Bob Scott’s Insights newsletter—now known as ERP Global Insights—and website since 2009. He has covered this market for nearly 33 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market.
About Enavate
Founded in 2014, Enavate stands at the forefront of business transformation initiatives for SMBs worldwide. As the industry-leading Microsoft Partner, the Enavate team of almost 400 professionals helps organizations get to the Cloud, maximize technology investments and drive new business. Enavate provides consulting, software implementations, systems upgrades, Cloud deployments, and managed IT services to more than 2,000 clients across North America and Europe.
Learn more about Enavate, our culture of empowerment, and our fresh approach to helping companies innovate, grow and navigate change at www.enavate.com.
Rocky White
Enavate
+1 (303) 469-2346
email us here