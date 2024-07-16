Dr. Devgan Scientific Beauty Bolsters NYC Arts with Major Donation to Materials for the Arts
The generous donation significantly boosts the resources available to Materials for the Arts, fostering support for New York City's arts community.
Art is not just about expression and healing; it's a cornerstone of beauty and innovation.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Devgan Scientific Beauty, a leading name in the field of medical aesthetics and skincare, proudly announces a significant donation of high-quality arts materials to Materials for the Arts (MFTA), New York City’s premier creative reuse center.
— Dr. Lara Devgan
Dr. Lara Devgan, the renowned plastic surgeon and CEO of Dr. Devgan Scientific Beauty, has long championed the intersection of science, beauty, and art. Her brand, known for its innovative approach to skincare and aesthetic treatments, is now extending its commitment to creativity and community development through this generous donation.
The donation includes an array of high-quality materials valued at $250,000, significantly bolstering MFTA’s inventory and providing invaluable resources to thousands of artists, educators, and community groups across the city.
Dr. Devgan commented on the donation: “Art is not just about expression and healing; it's a cornerstone of beauty and innovation. At Dr. Devgan Scientific Beauty, we merge our commitment to aesthetics with a passion for nurturing creativity. Partnering with Materials for the Arts allows us to empower local artists and educators with the tools they need to innovate and inspire.”
Materials for the Arts, a program of the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, has been a cornerstone of the city’s arts and education sectors since its inception in 1978. By collecting unneeded materials from businesses and individuals, MFTA redistributes these resources to thousands of non-profit organizations with arts programming, public schools, and city agencies, fostering a culture of reuse and sustainability.
The partnership between Dr. Devgan Scientific Beauty and MFTA underscores a shared commitment to the arts, education, and environmental sustainability. As artists and educators across New York City continue to benefit from these resources, this donation will leave a lasting impact on the cultural fabric of the city.
For more information about Dr. Devgan Scientific Beauty, visit www.drlaradevgan.com. To learn more about Materials for the Arts and how you can contribute, visit www.materialsforthearts.org.
About Dr. Devgan Scientific Beauty
Celebrated plastic surgeon Dr. Lara Devgan introduces her meticulously curated skincare line, Dr. Devgan Scientific Beauty, lauded by Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, The New York Times, Forbes, and more. Leveraging Dr. Devgan’s surgical expertise, Scientific Beauty seamlessly integrates clinical values and aesthetic excellence. These award-winning formulations, trusted by medical professionals, editors, and users alike, deliver tangible results by blending luxury with scientifically proven ingredients. It’s clean, medical-grade beauty at its finest.
About Materials for the Arts
Materials for the Arts is a program of the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs that supports the city’s arts and education communities by collecting unneeded materials from businesses and individuals and redistributing them to non-profit organizations with arts programming, public schools, and city agencies. With support from the Department of Education and Friends of Materials for the Arts, the MFTA warehouse connects and inspires local students, teachers, artists, and nonprofits to imagine a more creative and sustainable future. These items are made available, free of charge, to NYC public schools, City Agencies, and nonprofits with arts programming within the five boroughs of NYC.
Daniel Huskey
Dr. Devgan Scientific Beauty
+1 212-452-2400
press@laradevganmd.com