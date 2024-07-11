OSCE staff recognized for exceptional achievements in advancing gender equality

Today, OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid acknowledged the remarkable achievements of OSCE staff in advancing gender equality and empowering women in the Organization at the fifth award ceremony held at the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna.

“As the world’s largest regional security organization, the OSCE is a key player in advancing gender equality and promoting women’s rights. We are dedicated to empowering women and eradicating all forms of violence. I express my gratitude to our committed and passionate staff, the true drivers of this progress,” Secretary General Schmid said.

Three staff members and one project received the OSCE Gender Champions Award, which recognizes significant contributions to advancing gender equality in four categories: leadership, staff member, gender focal point and project.

Paolo Bernasconi, Director for Human Resources, received the Leadership Award. He was recognized for his firm commitment to promoting gender equality across the Organization, and, in particular, for his pivotal role in implementing significant changes in the recruitment process and the Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA)policy and training. Under his leadership, the Organization has achieved gender parity among its international staff.

Jamilya Sharifova, Senior Programme Assistant at the Programme Office in Dushanbe, received the Staff Member Award for her tireless work in promoting gender equality in the remote and conflict-affected region of Garm, in eastern Tajikistan. Her efforts in conducting home-based workshops, establishing women support groups, and facilitating small business initiatives for women have been crucial in empowering women and addressing the aftermath of violent internal conflict that plagued the region.

The Gender Focal Point Award was presented to Shpresa Mulliqi, National Public Safety Awareness Officer at the Mission in Kosovo, who was nominated by colleagues for being a transformative force in promoting gender equality and social inclusion through her dedication to capacity building for the Association of Women in Kosovo Police and the Association of Women in the Kosovo Correction Agency.

The project team from the OSCE Mission to Skopje (Senior Police Advisor Gordana Mitrovic, National Programme Officer Faruk Ademi and Programme Assistant Naser Nagavci of the Police Development Unit) received an award in the project category for the “Gender Mentoring Programme in the Police” project. Over five years, the programme significantly enhanced the understanding of gender-related challenges among staff at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, empowered women police officers, and contributed to the personal and professional development of participants. As a result of the programme, many women police officers have been promoted to higher managerial positions.