Sweden to join a drone cooperation for Ukraine

SWEDEN, July 11 - Sweden will enter a coalition together with eleven other countries, which, through joint procurement, will support Ukraine’s armed forces with unmanned aerial vehicles – drones. Systems training may also be included.

On 10 July, Minister for Defence Pål Jonson signed the agreement on behalf of Sweden, in connection with the NATO Summit in Washington DC.

“Drones have become an important part of modern warfare and are of great importance for Ukraine to be able to stop Russia’s attacks, primarily on the ground, and to gather information on the battlefield. Together with other countries, we will support Ukraine in the coalition on drones with regard to purchasing, procurement and drone pilot training. Sweden’s engagement adds important experiences and knowledge to Swedish defence capability development in this area,” says Mr Jonson.

Besides Sweden, the coalition includes Australia, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, and the United Kingdom. It is jointly led by Latvia and the United Kingdom.

Sweden has previously donated EUR 10 million to Ukraine for the purchase of drones.