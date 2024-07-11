VKX 2024: The Ultimate Plant-Curious Immersive Experience Arrives in Phoenix
VKX 2024 is taking place November 8-9, 2024, at the 16,000 sf Walter Studios in the vibrant Roosevelt Row Arts District.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following on from its successful inaugural event in Los Angeles last year, VKX (Vkind Experience) is making its Phoenix debut with VKX 2024, a two-day event set to captivate food lovers and cannabis enthusiasts with specialized offerings for each. Taking place November 8-9, 2024, at the 16,000 sf Walter Studios in the vibrant Roosevelt Row Arts District, VKX 2024 promises an extraordinary journey through culinary delights, mesmerizing art, and a relaxing cannabis lounge for the ultimate relaxation experience.
Guests at VKX 2024 will enjoy chef-curated gourmet food flights, signature drinks, captivating visuals, and mesmerizing performance art in the World Food Expo. Then, they can relax and enjoy signature-dosed mocktails and edibles in the Cannabis Lounge.
This year's event is designed to engage all the senses, offering a unique opportunity to explore the best in plant-forward cuisine and artistic expression. “VKX is all about awakening the senses and connecting with the natural world. This year, we’re adding a new element via our cannabis lounge that really elevates the experience,” says Star Simmons, founder of Vkind Studios. “I’m so excited to bring this magical event to Phoenix and share our signature VKX Experience with my favorite city.”
After visitors enjoy the chef-crafted plant-forward dishes in the experiential world food expo, guests can retreat to our exclusive Cannabis Lounge to relax and enjoy the perfect vibe. This dedicated space provides a serene environment to unwind and experience the calming effects of cannabis in a sophisticated and comfortable setting. “Cannabis is such an important plant to so many people,” Jaena Moynihan, VKX co-producer says. “We felt it deserved a place at VKX. Whether coming for the food, the cannabis, or both, guests can embrace the full experience of plants. We’re certain VKX will be a highlight of your year.”
Early bird tickets for VKX 2024 are now available for purchase. Don't miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary event. Limited Early Bird Tickets can be purchased online at VKX2024.com. Guests must be 21 to enter. Secure your spot today and prepare for an immersive experience like no other.
About VKX
VKX (Vkind Experience) is an annual immersive event that celebrates plant-centric living through food, art, and community. Our mission is to create a space where plant-curious individuals can come together to enjoy gourmet cuisine, innovative art, and the benefits of cannabis as well as functional mushrooms, in a welcoming and inclusive environment. For more information about VKX 2024, please visit https://vkx2024.com
Jill Ettinger
VKX
+1 305-797-5455
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram