Fife Lake Springfield Fire Department Undergoes Autism Training, Becomes Certified Autism Center™

By understanding each individual’s challenges and implementing the appropriate training, Fife Lake Springfield firefighters enhance their ability to respond effectively and empathetically..” — Firefighter Alicia Thayer-Duran

FIFE LAKE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly announces that Fife Lake Springfield Fire Department has earned the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation, a testament to their commitment to serving and supporting the autism community.

"Firefighters play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone, including autistic individuals. By understanding each individual's challenges and implementing the appropriate training, Fife Lake Springfield firefighters enhance their ability to respond effectively and empathetically during emergencies," says firefighter Alicia Thayer-Duran.

The requirement for certification is training 80% or more of department staff in how to understand, approach, and communicate with autistic individuals in the community in various scenarios, including providing emergency services or support during crisis.

“The Fife Lake Springfield Fire Department’s dedication to training and preparedness sets a great example for emergency service providers,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations, such as hotels, theme parks, museums, and other attractions, so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

###

About Fife Lake Springfield Fire Department

Fife Lake Springfield Fire Department is a volunteer fire department in Fife Lake, Michigan. Proudly serving Fife Lake, Union, and Springfield Townships. From structure fires to motor vehicle accidents to wildfires and more, we provide response and rescue every hour of every day. We are Few Serving Many.



About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

