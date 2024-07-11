Skillable ranked as the leader in hands-on labs for the 12th time in the G2 Summer 2024 report

The results of the G2 Summer 2024 report clearly demonstrate that Virtual IT labs are gaining momentum globally... job-ready skills unlock growth, innovation, productivity...” — Danny Abdo, Chief Operating Officer at Skillable

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, US, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable, the pioneer in hands-on labs that build and validate skills, has been named Virtual IT labs leader for the 12th consecutive quarter in the G2 Summer 2024 report. The positioning in the Leader quadrant recognizes the consistently high reviews by software users, with substantial Satisfaction and Market Presence scores.

Moreover, Skillable was recognized with the highest overall Results rating and Best Usability in its category. One user said, “Skillable is one of the best platforms for enhancing your skills and delivering classes. It offers a wide variety of virtual lab environments for various courses. It makes it easier to learn new technologies as you don’t have to worry about the hardware and software, it's provided within Skillable.”

The company also earned the Most Implementable badge, recognizing its ease of implementation. G2 reviewers highlight Skillable’s intuitive, user-friendly virtual labs, the simplicity of lesson management and student tracking for Instructors and the versatility and broad customization options for different technical skills. As one user stated, “Skillable is a platform that provides hands-on learning experiences to develop and validate technical and digital skills. This enabled me to enhance my knowledge on the topic. It is very easy to use and the implementation is good too. It is easy to integrate it into our study flow.”

Danny Abdo, Chief Operating Officer at Skillable, comments, “The results of the G2 Summer 2024 report clearly demonstrate that Virtual IT labs are gaining momentum globally. As an effective and proven way to build technical skills, it is notable that Skillable has been recognized for its strong Results for businesses and learners. Being able to train people in job-ready skills unlocks growth, innovation, productivity and confidence using new technologies.”

View all of Skillable’s G2 reviews, and add your own, here.