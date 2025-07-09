Skillable becomes Virtual IT Labs Leader for 16th consecutive time with G2 reviews highlighting results, UX and impact

Skillable is recognized as a Virtual IT Labs leader for the 16th consecutive time in the G2 Summer 2025 report, with 51 badges awarded.

The feedback we receive through G2 is meaningful to the team as we navigate a time of rapid growth and innovation.” — Sarah Noe-Danzl, Chief Marketing Officer at Skillable

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable, the pioneer in performance-based learning and skill validation, has been recognized as a Virtual IT Labs leader for the 16th consecutive time in the G2 Summer 2025 report, highlighting Skillable’s positive user reviews across the quarter. Alongside its category leadership, Skillable was awarded 51 badges including Most Implementable, Best Results and Users Love Us.

Skillable’s solution is used globally to enable learners to practice skills in live, safe environments and validate that they can perform the skills in different scenarios such as setting up a database, building a machine learning model or red team operations. Immersive lab environments are ideal for customer training, partner and technical sales enablement (particularly for complex software) and employee upskilling.

As one G2 reviewer highlights, “Skillable has proven to be a powerful and flexible platform for delivering lab environments to our customers. The ability to create labs for virtualization, traditional workloads and even complex cloud-based scenarios gives us a lot of freedom... The platform has clearly been built with extensibility and long-term use in mind.”

Another G2 reviewer added, "Skillable provides tailored learning routes that cater to individual needs and objectives. This functionality guarantees that users can concentrate on areas requiring enhancement, thereby optimizing the efficiency of their learning endeavors."

Recently, Skillable launched new features for scoring labs and validating skills in greater detail and context, with fewer resources needed by admins. This includes AI Vision, a scoring feature that uses AI to assess someone’s performance in a lab based on what it can ‘see’ on screen via screenshots. This expands the possible tasks and activities that can be scored in a lab without the need for complex coding knowledge in the lab development team.

Sarah Noe-Danzl, Chief Marketing Officer at Skillable said, “User reviews are always a solid indicator of how well a platform is meeting needs and proving valuable in a business. The feedback we receive through G2 is meaningful to the team as we navigate a time of rapid growth and innovation. It shows that Skillable continues to partner closely with customers to meet their needs and empower learners with performance-based training and skill validation that prepare them for the real world. Our customers inspire us to keep pushing the boundaries and leading the virtual IT labs market every day.”

Looking ahead, Skillable’s commitment to market leadership and innovation remains unwavering, with new capabilities set to launch in the second half of the year designed to expand the possibilities and ease of hands-on learning even further.

Learn more about Skillable here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.