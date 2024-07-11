Rhythms Of Healing Is An Innovative Program Harmonizing Elements Of Hip Hop Into A Healing Experience
Dr. James P. Norris and Dana Mason have created Rhythms Of Healing a program combining music with meditation to create well-being and personal growth.
Hip Hop in itself is a healing property. ”LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music is emotional, inspirational, timeless and it's also a powerful tool for healing and communication. Channeling all of these elements, Dr. James P. Norris, Ph.D (Dr. J) and Dana Mason have created Rhythms Of Healing, an innovative program designed to harmonize the elements of Hip Hop culture, meditation and wellness practices into a transformative healing experience. This unique and immersive program combines the universal language of music with the introspective art of meditation to create well-being and personal growth.
Under the umbrella of Rhythms of Healing, Dana and Dr. Norris created two programs, The Community C.A.R.E. program (Connectedness, Acknowledgement, Resilience and Emergence), which is a series of FREE one day group counseling sessions. The C.A.R.E. model, helps individuals dealing with trauma, depression, anxiety and life's many stresses. The second program is a 13 week, intensive cohort, focusing on BIPOC men 18+ that encourages participants to explore and appreciate all the elements of Hip Hop culture while providing opportunities for participants to develop and create mindful meditation practices for emotional and mental wellness.
Although the first cohort focuses on BIPOC men, the following cohorts will focus on other demographics and the cohort syllabus will change to provide specific benefits for everyone.
Dr. James Norris Ph.D is a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor who has over 20 years experience working with at-risk populations. As a practitioner, he discovered most of the traditional counseling approaches lacked the cultural nuances and relevance to connect with People of Color. Today, Dr. James Norris is a licensed mental health counselor, an Assistant Professor at the University of the Cumberlands, and the founder of "ithemba," which provides tools to help people become better equipped to face life’s challenges and shift
from a state of hopelessness to hopefulness.
Dana Mason, a Wellness Practitioner/Sound Healer is an accomplished veteran in both the music entertainment industry and the realm of holistic healing. With a career spanning three decades, Dana’s journey has been marked by astute leadership, adept management, innovative solutions and creative finesse. From collaborating with rap pioneers Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Tupac, and Master P. Dana's also worked with legendary artists ranging from Tina Turner, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Lenny Kravitz to David Bowie. Throughout her illustrious career, Dana's passion for personal growth and holistic well-being steadily grew. Drawing on her spiritual studies and empathy-driven nature, she was called to a new path as a skilled healer, advisor, and holistic practitioner. Earning numerous certifications in various healing techniques, she crafted a unique approach that blends counseling, sound healing, and intuitive guidance to facilitate transformative journeys for her clients. Her journey from the music entertainment industry to light worker has been influenced by the profound power of music and its role in her personal transformation.
July is BIPOC Mental Health Month, Black, Indigenous and People of Color are often underrepresented and underserved when it comes to mental healthcare. The Community C.A.R.E. Program workshops are FREE for everyone and will continue throughout the Los Angeles area this summer. Dr. J Norris explains, "Hip Hop in itself is a healing property. It can create healing and change. It's important to highlight that what we do has clinical implications. We want to let the counseling world know that Hip Hop is not just an intervention, it is a theoretical framework that can stand alone. That has always been a part of our culture in the backdrop of our lives."
For more information on Rhythms of Healing or Dr. J Norris and Dana Mason, contact Zenobia Simmons.
