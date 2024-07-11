Royalton Barracks // DUI Crash & Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B2003132
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Arrato
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: July 10, 2024, at approximately 1235 hours
STREET: VT Route 107
TOWN: Bethel
CROSS STREETS: Graham Street
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Paved, wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Miles P. Fleming
AGE: 33
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki
VEHICLE MODEL: KLX450R
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end
INJURIES: Suspected severe extremity
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Christopher S. Thompson
AGE: 45
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tucson, AZ
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate front end
INJURIES: None Reported
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 10, 2024, at approximately 1235 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a reported two vehicle crash on VT Route 107 in Bethel. Troopers responded to the scene and determined that the operator of vehicle 1, Miles P. Fleming (33), had conducted a traffic violation by failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic and was operating a motor vehicle in a negligent manner, resulting in vehicle 1 making contact with vehicle 2 near Graham Street in Bethel. While interacting with the operator, Troopers determined drug impairment may have been a factor. Due to the nature of the crash and suspicion of serious bodily injury, the defendant was transported by Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Response Team via helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC) in Lebanon, NH.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Bethel Fire Department and White River Valley Ambulance.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not available
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/27/24 at 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.