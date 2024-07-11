Royalton Barracks // DUI Crash & Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B2003132

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Arrato

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: July 10, 2024, at approximately 1235 hours

STREET: VT Route 107

TOWN: Bethel

CROSS STREETS: Graham Street

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Paved, wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Miles P. Fleming

AGE: 33

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki

VEHICLE MODEL: KLX450R

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: Suspected severe extremity

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Christopher S. Thompson

AGE: 45

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tucson, AZ

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate front end

INJURIES: None Reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

On July 10, 2024, at approximately 1235 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a reported two vehicle crash on VT Route 107 in Bethel. Troopers responded to the scene and determined that the operator of vehicle 1, Miles P. Fleming (33), had conducted a traffic violation by failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic and was operating a motor vehicle in a negligent manner, resulting in vehicle 1 making contact with vehicle 2 near Graham Street in Bethel. While interacting with the operator, Troopers determined drug impairment may have been a factor. Due to the nature of the crash and suspicion of serious bodily injury, the defendant was transported by Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Response Team via helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC) in Lebanon, NH.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Bethel Fire Department and White River Valley Ambulance.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/27/24 at 0800 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



