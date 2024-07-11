Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,954 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks // DUI Crash & Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

 

CASE#: 24B2003132                                           

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Arrato

 

STATION: Royalton Barracks                

 

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: July 10, 2024, at approximately 1235 hours

 

STREET: VT Route 107

 

TOWN: Bethel

 

CROSS STREETS: Graham Street

 

WEATHER:      Clear

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Paved, wet

 

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR: Miles P. Fleming

 

AGE: 33

 

SEAT BELT? N/A

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

 

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki

 

VEHICLE MODEL: KLX450R

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

 

INJURIES: Suspected severe extremity

 

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

 

 

 

VEHICLE #2

 

OPERATOR: Christopher S. Thompson

 

AGE: 45    

 

SEAT BELT? Y

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tucson, AZ

 

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate front end

 

INJURIES: None Reported

 

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:


 

On July 10, 2024, at approximately 1235 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a reported two vehicle crash on VT Route 107 in Bethel. Troopers responded to the scene and determined that the operator of vehicle 1, Miles P. Fleming (33), had conducted a traffic violation by failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic and was operating a motor vehicle in a negligent manner, resulting in vehicle 1 making contact with vehicle 2 near Graham Street in Bethel. While interacting with the operator, Troopers determined drug impairment may have been a factor.  Due to the nature of the crash and suspicion of serious bodily injury, the defendant was transported by Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Response Team via helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC) in Lebanon, NH.

 

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Bethel Fire Department and White River Valley Ambulance.

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: Not available

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/27/24 at 0800 hours             

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


You just read:

Royalton Barracks // DUI Crash & Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more