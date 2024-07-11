Maryland Department of the Environment Encourages Water Conservation with Drought Watch for Eastern Shore

No Mandatory Water Use Restrictions in Place But Voluntary Reductions Encouraged



BALTIMORE (July 11, 2024) – The Maryland Department of the Environment is urging citizens and businesses in a large part of the state to voluntarily reduce their water usage as a drought watch has been issued.

“We’re asking residents and businesses to pay attention to water usage during these hot summer months,” said Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “As a part of the state experiences drier than normal conditions, we recommend simple actions such as limiting use of sprinklers, taking shorter showers and not leaving the faucet running while brushing your teeth. Every drop saved counts.”

A drought watch has been issued for eastern Maryland based on lower-than-normal stream flows and groundwater levels for this time of year. During a drought watch, MDE increases oversight of water supply conditions and encourages voluntary water conservation practices. No mandatory water use restrictions have been issued.

The affected region includes Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester counties.

The state currently has enough water to meet the needs of residents and businesses, but water conservation measures are being encouraged to help avoid any future water shortages. Homeowners should consider water conservation measures listed in our fact sheet.

Recommendations on conserving water for certain types of businesses, such as restaurants and commercial buildings, are also available.