Signing and Delineation Project Scheduled to Begin in Perkins County

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Contact: Jonah Schmagel, Project Engineer, 605-892-2872

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – On Tuesday, July 16, 2024, crews will begin a signing and delineation project in Perkins County. The purpose of the project is to update all signing on Perkins County gravel roads. The work should have minimal impact on traffic flow for area motorists. Weather dependent, the contractor anticipates completing the work in eight weeks.

Hamm Contracting, LLC from Salem, SD is the prime contractor on the $1.5 million project. The overall completion date for all aspects of this project is Friday, Dec. 13, 2024.

