Banyan Treatment Centers Opens 18th Location in Castle Rock, CO
Banyan Treatment Centers is excited to announce its newest location in Castle Rock, Colorado. This facility will offer services for SUD and mental health.CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Banyan Treatment Centers has established itself as a leading provider for substance use and mental health disorder treatment, with a strong commitment to helping individuals rebuild their lives. The success and demand for their services has led to the expansion of their treatment centers across the country. With the opening of their 18th location in Castle Rock, Colorado, Banyan Treatment Centers is furthering their mission to make quality addiction and mental health treatment accessible to those in need.
Introducing the 18th Location in Castle Rock, CO
Banyan Treatment Centers introduces its newest inpatient program in Castle Rock, CO. Nestled in a scenic natural landscape, this state-of-the-art facility offers a peaceful and serene setting for individuals seeking recovery. Close to the beach and natural surroundings, Castle Rock, CO provides a therapeutic environment promoting healing and tranquility. This facility offers detox and residential treatment for substance use disorders and Telehealth intensive outpatient services. We also offer residential treatment and Telehealth intensive outpatient programs for mental health disorders.
Banyan Castle Rock is designed with the comfort and well-being of patients in mind. The spacious, modern accommodations create a welcoming atmosphere where individuals can feel at ease during their treatment journey. To complement our personalized approach to treatment, patients receive around-the-clock care, daily group therapy, and weekly individual counseling.
Available programs include the Military & Veterans Program, Alumni Program, and Family Program. This facility also features a range of amenities including chef-prepared meals, recreational outings, outdoor activities, and access to TV. Therapies offered to help support our holistic healing process include Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), Trauma-informed care, Medication assisted treatment, access to 12 step education, among others.
Banyan will be hosting an Open House event on August 15th from 11:30 AM – 3:00 PM MST for those in the community interested in meeting the team and learning more. To RSVP, please visit https://BanyanCastleRock.eventbrite.com.
For more details about this program, please visit https://www.banyantreatmentcenter.com
Embracing its role as a leading provider in addiction and mental health treatment, Banyan remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering genuine happiness and enduring recovery for individuals grappling with substance use and mental health challenges. Recognized for their innovative and evidence-based methods, Banyan continues to set a benchmark of excellence in the industry, offering comprehensive clinical services and embracing a holistic, cutting-edge approach to treatment.
How to Get Started with Inpatient Treatment at Banyan Castle Rock
If you or someone you know needs substance use or mental health disorder treatment, do not hesitate to reach out to Banyan Treatment Centers today. Their team is ready to help you take the first step towards a brighter and healthier future. Contact them today through their website or by calling an admissions representative to learn more about their tailored treatment programs and begin your journey to lasting recovery.
