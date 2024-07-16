Koniag Government Services Launches Comprehensive Rebrand
Telling the story of operational growth and community commitment
— Kevin Wideman, CEO Koniag Government Services
Koniag Government Services (KGS), an 8(a) Alaska Native Corporation and a leading provider of innovative solutions to government agencies, is pleased to unveil the new KGS website www.koniag-gs.com . The website is the cornerstone of a comprehensive company rebrand that is aligned with KGS’ long-term growth strategy and strengthening its competitive edge.
In today’s rapidly evolving market, KGS recognized the need for a refreshed brand and a website that effectively communicates with its diverse audience, including customers, prospective clients, job seekers, employees, and shareholders. The new website is a testament to KGS’s core values of exceptional people, innovative solutions, and a deep-rooted commitment to community.
The new website is designed with the latest tools and reflects KGS’s core values of exceptional people, innovative solutions, and community focus. Using interactive technology, user-friendly navigation, and illustrative case studies, the new website highlights how the talented KGS workforce supports our government customers’ mission, and successfully executes complex projects.
Visitors to the new site will find:
• Information about KGS and its mission tells the Alutiiq story and how KGS supports their community
• Comprehensive capabilities and case studies demonstrating how KGS supports client missions
• Who KGS serves, with a growing list of federal agencies
• Life at KGS where prospective staff can learn why KGS is an exceptional company and search for open positions
• And much more
Unprecedented Growth and Future Outlook
KGS’s rebranding efforts align with the company’s exponential growth.
Since 2019, KGS has achieved a remarkable 230 percent increase in revenue and a 300 percent increase in personnel. KGS’s expertise spans Enterprise Solutions, Professional Services, and Operations Management, including business and IT modernization, Cloud migration, consulting, creating centers of excellence, and facilities management.
“This unprecedented growth is a testament to our talented and passionate staff,” says KGS CEO Kevin Wideman. “The new website tells a cohesive KGS story and updates our visual brand. This allows us to more effectively communicate our value and differentiation to the broader federal market. These impressive growth numbers underscore our commitment to the mission success of our customers and our strategic onboarding of an exceptionally-skilled workforce.”
To visit the new website please visit www.koniag-gs.com.
Koniag Government Services (KGS) is an Alaska Native Corporation comprised of multiple wholly owned subsidiary companies that deliver Enterprise Solutions, Professional Services, and Operations Management to Federal Government agencies. With an agile employee and corporate culture, KGS applies its proven technical, professional, and operational expertise to enable successful mission outcomes for Defense and Civilian agencies through forward-leaning, solution-oriented business partnerships and a commitment to exceptional service delivery.
