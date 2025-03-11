Koniag Government Services Announces Joanie Barr as Senior Vice President of Business Operations

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Koniag Government Services (KGS) has hired Joanie Barr as Senior Vice President of Business Operations, reporting directly to the Chief Business Operations Officer. Barr’s 30+ years of success as a leader in the GovCon market is foundational to harnessing and articulating KGS solutions and capabilities as they evolve.“Joanie’s expertise in a broad range of corporate functions is critical for this new role at KGS,” said Aisha McGill, Chief Business Operations Officer. “Her proven record of shaping and leading corporate strategies and collaborating effectively across internal organizations and with employees, partners, and customers will contribute to KGS’ continued growth and the exceptional value that we provide to our customers.”Over her career, Barr has served in key growth, technology and operational leadership roles, most recently serving as Chief Technology Officer. In this new role, Barr will collaborate closely across KGS departments including Operations, Growth, and Proposals, and provide direct oversight of KGS Marketing and Communications. “KGS has experienced aggressive growth and has made significant contributions to our customers’ missions.” Barr said. “I look forward to supporting the company’s continued success and the expansion and evolution of KGS capabilities.”Ms. Barr holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from West Virginia University. She was inducted in the Distinguished Alumni Academy, the Lane Dept. of Computer Science & Electrical Engineering (LCSEE) Academy, in 2010.About Koniag Government Services (KGS)KGS is an Alaska Native Corporation comprised of 28 wholly owned subsidiary companies that deliver Enterprise Solutions, Professional Services, and Operations Management to Federal Government agencies. With an agile employee and corporate culture, KGS applies its proven technical, professional, and operational expertise to enable successful mission outcomes for Defense and Civilian agencies through forward-leaning, solution-oriented business partnerships and a commitment to exceptional service delivery.Direct all media inquiries to Joanie Barr at jbarr@koniag-gs.com.For more information, please visit www.koniag-gs.com

