Karger Publishers Expands Open Access Options with More Subscribe to Open Journals

The S2O pilot program will be extended by adding 2 more journals in 2025. It is one of the Open Access models that highlights Karger’s ‘Open for Open’ approach

We are committed to exploring Subscribe to Open as a way to provide more OA options to author and reader communities.” — Beth Bayley

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, July 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For a third year, Karger Publishers will continue its S2O program by adding two more journals with promise to accelerate toward Open Access (OA), European Addiction Research and Neurodegenerative Diseases, in 2025. By adding these two journals, Karger is offering OA content to more fields and communities where free and immediate online availability of research, independently of APCs or funding, is beneficial to scientific and societal progress.While many journals in Psychiatry/Psychology and Neurology/Neuroscience have transitioned to OA through the Gold (APC) model, Karger has chosen a subscriber-based approach to uphold immediate OA. This decision minimizes inconvenience for authors and subscribers, emphasizing Karger’s commitment to making its high-quality research broadly accessible to the global scientific community while ensuring the journal’s financial stability. Subscribe to Open refers to a publishing model in which a journal may become OA by reaching a certain number of subscriptions. In the program’s first year, the 2023 volumes for the journals Developmental Neuroscience and Pediatric Neurosurgery met their subscription targets for OA, while in 2024, only one of the journals did. In the S2O model, a journal may change between hybrid – that is, subscription-based with a paid option to publish any paper as OA – and full Open Access.“We are thrilled that Developmental Neuroscience has remained Open Access for a second year and that we can expand our pilot next year with two more journals added to the program,” states Beth Bayley, Open Science Manager at Karger Publishers. “We are committed to exploring Subscribe to Open as a way to provide more OA options to author and reader communities.”S2O is a relatively new publishing model that supports authors with all the benefits of OA, including high visibility for their work and a solution to meet all OA mandates, without cost to the authors. The expansion of the S2O pilot shows Karger’s continued commitment to offering OA options to authors wherever possible. Recognizing that there is currently no ‘one-size-fits-all’ route to OA, Karger takes an “Open for Open” approach, and continues to seek ways to publish more Open Access in a way that is sustainable for all stakeholders.For more information, please visit Subscribe to Open Page.About Karger PublishersConnecting people and science since 1890, Karger provides scientists, healthcare professionals, patients, and the broader public with reliable and tailored information in Health Sciences. Building upon a publishing portfolio of more than 100 reputable scholarly journals and the award-winning Fast Facts medical info series, Karger excels in medical education and omnichannel HCP engagement in multiple formats, including 3D animations, podcasts, AR/VR environments, and more. Academic institutions and both medical affairs and pharma marketing teams in the corporate space entrust Karger with their most demanding communication challenges. Independent and family-led in the fourth generation by Chairwoman Gabriella Karger, Switzerland-based Karger is present in 15 countries with a team of 200 dedicated professionals worldwide.For more information, please visit karger.com

Karger At a Glance