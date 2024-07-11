Star Micronics launches new SK5-31 Kiosk Printer
The SK5-31 is designed for simple integration and is ideal for unattended and self-service kiosk applications across retail, hospitality and transportation.HIGH WYCOMBE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Star Micronics, a leading manufacturer of packaged and modular specialist kiosk printing solutions, announces the latest addition to its kiosk printer range with the SK5-31 ultra compact kiosk printer. The printer extends Star’s wide selection of compact printers for limited space enclosures.
The SK5-31 is designed for simple integration and is ideal for reliable unattended and self-service kiosk applications across retail, hospitality and transportation. To ensure successful installation, the printer features a multi-position paper holder with a range of paper widths, roll diameters and paper thicknesses from receipts and documents to high quality tickets and vouchers.
The paper arm, a unique feature included as standard, is designed to accommodate paper rolls up to 150mm diameter and can be installed in six positions on either the left or right side, resulting in simple integration and a versatile paper path for any kiosk application. Moreover, the paper holder incorporates a patented, fixed easy load paper spindle with simple width adjustment.
Featuring an integrated presenter, the SK5-31 is designed to prevent paper jams by printing the complete document before it is presented, while documents that are not taken can be retracted for security purposes. In addition, the printer includes paper protection and paper eject assistance, near end paper sensor, a high-quality cutter and simple access for printer and paper cutter maintenance.
In terms of connectivity, two models of the SK5-31 are available with serial and USB or Ethernet LAN and USB interfaces. Star’s highly regarded StarPRNT drivers and SDKs ensure the SK5-31 is compatible with Windows, Linux, Android, OPOS and JavaPOS kiosk software, including the very latest tablet and Android based systems.
With over thirty years’ experience in developing advanced kiosk printing solutions, Star provides unrivalled technical expertise and support to a wide range of kiosk customers globally.
“Recognising the growth in customer use of self-service and self-checkout in all market sectors and regions, Star is actively expanding its range of both packaged and open frame printers for kiosk integration,” states Simon Martin, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA. “In particular, the new SK5-31 offers maximum flexibility and reliability as well as a number of unique features to provide a high-performance kiosk printing solution that is ideal for a range of applications across a variety of industry sectors.”
Background Information on Star Micronics
Founded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1500 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £400 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for printing barcodes, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.
