Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,951 in the last 365 days.

MPD Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

On Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 9:41 a.m., a man was operating a Honda motorcycle, traveling northwest in the 500 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast, at a high rate of speed. At the same time, a Honda Civic was also traveling in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle attempted to pass the Civic on the passenger side and struck the vehicle’s side mirror causing the operator of the motorcycle to lose control. The motorcycle operator was ejected from the motorcycle. The motorcycle slid and struck a parked car.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital, where after all life-saving efforts failed and he was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 33-year-old Marvin Anthony Williams, of Fairmount Heights, Maryland.

The vehicle driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24098036

###

You just read:

MPD Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more