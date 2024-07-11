MPD Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

On Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 9:41 a.m., a man was operating a Honda motorcycle, traveling northwest in the 500 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast, at a high rate of speed. At the same time, a Honda Civic was also traveling in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle attempted to pass the Civic on the passenger side and struck the vehicle’s side mirror causing the operator of the motorcycle to lose control. The motorcycle operator was ejected from the motorcycle. The motorcycle slid and struck a parked car.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital, where after all life-saving efforts failed and he was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 33-year-old Marvin Anthony Williams, of Fairmount Heights, Maryland.

The vehicle driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24098036

